Rape detectives appeal for help to identify man in CCTV

We’re releasing CCTV footage of a man we need the public’s help to identify as part of an investigation into a rape in Weston-super-Mare.

Detectives think the man in the footage could help with their inquiry and would like to speak to him.

The incident they’re investigating happened on 9 February last year.

A woman was raped at a residential address in the town.

The offender is believed to be in his mid to late-20s and is described as having an athletic build, with short brown/ blond hair.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Chrissie Russell said: “The impact this awful crime has had on the victim has been significant and we’re doing everything we can to ensure she has the support she needs.

“We’ve carried out a number of enquiries as part of our investigation to date, one of which was a review of CCTV from the area.

“We’re interested in speaking to the man in the CCTV footage we’re releasing but we need the public’s help to identify him.

“If you recognise him, please get in touch.”