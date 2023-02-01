Witnesses sought to incident in Wells

We’re appealing for witnesses to an incident in Wells.

A man approached an 11-year-old girl on Glastonbury Road as she walked home from school on Monday afternoon (30 January).

The man, believed to be aged in his 20s, asked the girl to take a photograph of him and then kissed her when she returned his phone to him.

The girl subsequently crossed the road to distance herself from the man and called a friend as she walked home.

PC Rob Chalker said: “Officers have visited the girl at home and spoken to her and her mum.

“She is understandably shaken by what happened and we’re doing everything we can to identify the man.

“House to house enquiries have been carried out while CCTV from the area is also being reviewed.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information which could help, is asked to contact us.