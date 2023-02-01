Witnesses sought to incident in Wells
We’re appealing for witnesses to an incident in Wells.
A man approached an 11-year-old girl on Glastonbury Road as she walked home from school on Monday afternoon (30 January).
The man, believed to be aged in his 20s, asked the girl to take a photograph of him and then kissed her when she returned his phone to him.
The girl subsequently crossed the road to distance herself from the man and called a friend as she walked home.
PC Rob Chalker said: “Officers have visited the girl at home and spoken to her and her mum.
“She is understandably shaken by what happened and we’re doing everything we can to identify the man.
“House to house enquiries have been carried out while CCTV from the area is also being reviewed.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information which could help, is asked to contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223023661, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.