Appeal after upskirting incident in Bristol

Officers investigating the upskirting of a woman in Bristol are releasing an image of a man they need the public’s help to identify.

At around 2pm on Friday 3 February on Cannon Street, a member of the public witnessed a man approach a woman from behind, lift her skirt and look underneath.

The victim turned around and the offender walked off.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the image above as they believe he has information which could aid the investigation.

The man is described as white, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of average build, with short, grey hair and glasses.

He wore a blue polo shirt, a dark-coloured puffed jacket, jeans and black trainers.

If you have any information, or can help police identify the man, please call 101.