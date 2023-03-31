Appeal after van deliberately set on fire in Bristol

We’re asking for information and witnesses after a white Renault Master van was deliberately set on fire in the Bedminster area of Bristol.

The incident happened in Brixham Road sometime between 4.30am and 5.20am on Saturday 18 February.

The fire caused extensive damage to the vehicle (see photo below).

House-to-house enquiries have been carried out in the area as well as a review of available video footage.

If you have information which could assist us, including any doorbell or dashcam footage, please contact us.