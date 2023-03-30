Appeal following fail to stop collision

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fail to stop collision near Rode on Wednesday (22 March).

The collision happened at the junction of Rode Hill and the B3109 Bradford Road at about 12.30pm.

It involved two vehicles – a white Renault Clio and a white Nissan Xtrail. The Nissan did not stop at the scene of the collision and drove off along Rode Hill towards the A361.

If you saw this collision, or have any relevant footage, please contact us.