Appeal over man following woman – Bristol

We’re investigating after a man followed a woman along the street making sexual comments towards her.

She told officers the man had approached her several times in recent months as she walked along Feeder Road and Netham Road in Bristol.

The woman became increasingly alarmed and contacted the police a few days after an incident which happened at about 2.15pm on Wednesday 1 February. On this occasion the man followed her from Feeder Road to Avonvale Road, making sexual comments.

After making initial enquiries officers are keen to trace the man pictured, who was seen in the area and may be able to help.

He is described as black, aged between 25 and 30, between 170 and 175cm (5ft 7 to 5ft 9ins) tall and slim with dark hair, a beard and a moustache. He is wearing a black padded coat, orange high-vis tabard, blue jeans and white trainers.

We’d like him or anyone who knows him to come forward and would like to hear from anyone else with information.