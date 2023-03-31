CCTV appeal after woman assaulted outside Weston-super-Mare venue

A man assaulted a woman outside a nightclub in Weston-super-Mare and we are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The woman, who is in her 20s, required hospital treatment for a facial injury after being punched in Richmond Street at approximately 4.05am on Sunday 19 February.

We are releasing a CCTV image of a man we wish to identify and talk to as part of our ongoing enquiries. He is described as black, in his 40s, of average build and at least 6ft tall. He has short dark hair and is seen wearing a cream jacket, blue jeans, white trainers and dark glasses.

Anyone who can help us is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223040214.