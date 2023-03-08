Have you seen missing Jake?

Jake, 20, was last seen around 1.45am on Sunday 5 March leaving the O2 Academy, in Frogmore Street, Bristol.

He has not been seen since and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He was seen wearing a dark blue jumper, a green Bob Marley T-shirt, black jeans, black shoes and a black baseball cap (as shown in the left photo above).

Jake, who is from Pembrokeshire and has no local links, is described as white, about 5ft 6ins tall, with short brown hair and a neat moustache.

Detective Inspector Will Thorpe said: “Officers from our Neighbourhood Policing team will be handing out leaflets in the city centre today in the hopes of finding any information on Jake’s whereabouts. “We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and would like to speak to anyone who recognises him and may have seen him in the early hours of Sunday morning.”

If you know where Jake is, please call 999 and quote reference 5223052787, or call 101 with any other information.

If you have any phone or CCTV footage of Jake which may help us, please upload it by clicking here.