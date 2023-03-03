Have you seen missing man Kahin?

We’re appealing for the public’s help to find missing 23-year-old Kahin.

He’s missing from the Brislington area of Bristol.

He was last seen at around 6pm on Monday 27 February wearing a black hoody, black joggers and black and white converse trainers.

Kahin is considered vulnerable and we’d ask people not to approach him, but to contact us immediately if seen.

He’s known to travel by train and has links to the Swindon area.

If you see Kahin, please call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5223047736.