Renewed appeal to find Joseph Nash

Officers are trying to trace Joseph Nash and are making a renewed appeal in the hope the public can help.

Nash, from south Bristol, is wanted by police in relation to a number of alleged driving offences and court bail breaches.

The 36-year-old is described as white, male, approximately 6ft 2ins, with brown eyes and similar coloured hair.

He has a distinctive neck tattoo and goes by the nickname Gonzo.

If you see Nash, rather than approaching him, call 999 giving reference 5223031832, or call 101 with any other information.