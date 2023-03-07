Trio jailed after police discover cannabis factory in Nailsea

Three men have been jailed after officers discovered a ‘large and sophisticated’ cannabis factory.

Gerald Dosku, 26 of Kettlethorpe Road, Wakefield, Keli Bicaku, 35, and Bledar Bardhi, 32, both of no fixed address, appeared at Bristol Crown Court today (Tuesday 7 March).

The trio faced a charge of being concerned in the production of cannabis, for which they pleaded guilty.

They were sentenced to one and a half years each.

The court heard how, on Friday 2 December, officers discovered a cannabis factory within a warehouse at the Coates Industrial Estate, in Southfield Road, Nailsea.

The cannabis found had an estimated street value of almost £200,000.

Police acted after a call from members of the public, with the force’s specialist drone unit being the first on the scene.

The offenders fled onto the roof of the building in an attempt to evade capture, however the building was quickly surrounded.

They subsequently came down and were arrested. They were then charged the following day.