Trio jailed after police discover cannabis factory in Nailsea
Three men have been jailed after officers discovered a ‘large and sophisticated’ cannabis factory.
Gerald Dosku, 26 of Kettlethorpe Road, Wakefield, Keli Bicaku, 35, and Bledar Bardhi, 32, both of no fixed address, appeared at Bristol Crown Court today (Tuesday 7 March).
The trio faced a charge of being concerned in the production of cannabis, for which they pleaded guilty.
They were sentenced to one and a half years each.
The court heard how, on Friday 2 December, officers discovered a cannabis factory within a warehouse at the Coates Industrial Estate, in Southfield Road, Nailsea.
The cannabis found had an estimated street value of almost £200,000.
Police acted after a call from members of the public, with the force’s specialist drone unit being the first on the scene.
The offenders fled onto the roof of the building in an attempt to evade capture, however the building was quickly surrounded.
They subsequently came down and were arrested. They were then charged the following day.
Officer in the case, Michael Clarke, said: “This was a large and sophisticated set up. Drugs, and the crimes affiliated with them, have the ability to cause a great deal of harm and even ruin lives.
“It is great to have been able to disrupt their criminal operation, thanks to the sharp eyes of the local community.
“We would like to thank our colleagues in the drone unit, as well as support from the neighbourhood policing team, for their support during the operation.
“We hope this sentence will serve as a warning to anyone involved in drug production and drug dealing.”
If you believe someone in your community is linked to drug production or dealing, please visit our website to find out how you can report this to us: Report drug dealing and use | Avon and Somerset Police