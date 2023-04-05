42 arrested in week of action tackling drug-dealing criminals in Avon and Somerset

Forty-two people were arrested last week for offences, including drug supply, possession and trafficking as part of our commitment to tackling drug-related crime and violence in Avon and Somerset.

These operations were part of a joint week of action with our policing colleagues across the South West targeting those intent on bringing harm into our communities.

Collectively, forces across the South West including Avon and Somerset Police, Dorset Police, Devon and Cornwall Police, Wiltshire Police and Gloucestershire Police seized over £700,000 worth of Class A and B drugs, made 121 arrests for drug-related offences and took 173 weapons off the streets.

In Avon and Somerset our officers achieved the following results:

42 arrests for drug-related offences, including possession, supply, trafficking and drug driving

31 warrants executed on properties and people linked to drug supply, including Bridgwater, Taunton, and Bristol

16 disruptions related to County Lines

30 stop and searches conducted

£91,970 worth of cash related to drug-crime seized

£65,200 worth of drugs, including a large amount of cocaine, seized

30 weapons seized

Superintendent Steve Kendall who led the force’s operation said:

“These results show how seriously we take drug offences in Avon and Somerset. The harm they cause is significant and far reaching. We are determined to ensure that our region is a hostile environment for criminals who bring harm to our communities and prey on vulnerable people for illegal profit. “Whilst our work tackling these types of crimes and criminals is happening all year round, these weeks of intensified activity with our colleagues across the South West are a good opportunity to send a message to criminals that we do work together to gather intelligence, and we will find you.”

Of the warrants executed, 16 are considered to have potential links to county lines and organised criminal groups, plus exploitation of vulnerable people and ‘cuckooing’ – the process of taking over a vulnerable person’s home to deal drugs from.

One warrant executed in Barton Hill, Bristol saw five men arrested for drug supply offences, linked to the running of a drugs line. All five were charged and remanded in custody to next appear in Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 26 April.

As well as enforcement activity to tackle those suspected of perpetrating crime, officers also carried out welfare and safeguarding visits on addresses of vulnerable people at risk of drug-related harm or violence. We also carried out a number of educational visits with local schools to talk to young people and teachers about the risk of drugs, exploitation and crime.

This operation forms part of our wider work in Avon and Somerset to tackle drug-related crime, violence and harm.