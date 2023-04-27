CCTV appeal following robbery in Yate

Officers are looking to speak to this man in connection with a robbery in Yate.

We believe the man pictured has information which can aid our investigation into the incident which happened on Friday 3 March.

He is described as white, around 30-35 years old, of slim build, approximately 6ft 1-2ins tall, with stubble and short, shaved hair.

At around 8.30pm, an unknown man threatened another man at the junction of Deerhurst and Barnwood Road, in Yate, with a knife. The offender made off with the man’s phone.

The victim has sustained a cut to his hand which has required hospital treatment.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and he has been released on police bail.

We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident on 3 March, or anyone who recognises the man in the image above. If you can help, please call us.