CCTV appeal following robbery in Yate
Officers are looking to speak to this man in connection with a robbery in Yate.
We believe the man pictured has information which can aid our investigation into the incident which happened on Friday 3 March.
He is described as white, around 30-35 years old, of slim build, approximately 6ft 1-2ins tall, with stubble and short, shaved hair.
At around 8.30pm, an unknown man threatened another man at the junction of Deerhurst and Barnwood Road, in Yate, with a knife. The offender made off with the man’s phone.
The victim has sustained a cut to his hand which has required hospital treatment.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and he has been released on police bail.
We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident on 3 March, or anyone who recognises the man in the image above. If you can help, please call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223051605, or complete our online appeals form.