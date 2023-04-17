Police seek to identify two women after incident outside nightclub

Officers are investigating an attack on a woman outside a nightclub in Bristol.

The incident happened in Canons Road at approximately 4.30-5.30am on Tuesday 31 January.

We understand the victim was assaulted by two women as she was pulled to the ground by her hair and stood on. The victim’s top was also lifted and she was sexually assaulted.

We are issuing a CCTV image of two females we wish to speak to in connection with our enquiries. They are described as:

Female 1 – in her late-teens or 20s, of average build and had dark hair and glasses.

Female 2 – white, of a similar age to Female 1 and with long brown hair. She is seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Female 1

Female 2

If you witnessed the assault, or can help us identify either person pictured, please call 101 and quote reference number 5223023931.