CCTV appeal after assault in Broad Weir

We are investigating an assault on a woman that happened at a bus stop in Bristol.

The incident occurred at approximately 1.55pm on Saturday 25 March in Broad Weir.

A woman, described as being in her 20s and mixed race, is reported to have been involved in a confrontation with a man, before then assaulting a second woman who sought to intervene. The offender had walked off in the direction of Old Market before officers reached the scene.

The victim sustained cuts and bruises, but fortunately did not require hospital treatment.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we hope the public can help us identify the woman, pictured in black clothing and with red weaves or braids, who we wish to talk with as part of our enquiries.

Anyone who recognises her is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223069744.