Merrill has been reported missing, have you seen her?

The 52-year-old was last seen at home in Southville at about 11.30pm on Thursday 15 June.

She is described as white, female, about 5ft 5ins, medium build and has long brown hair.

Merrill likes to go walking in various parts of Bristol, especially around the city centre, Ashton Court and Manor Woods.

If you see Merrill, please call 999 quoting reference 5223141313, or call 101 with any other information.