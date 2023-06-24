Have you seen wanted prisoner Russell Pope?

He’s wanted having failed to return to HMP Leyhill following a release on temporary licence in Bristol.

Pope is a white man aged 37. He’s about 6ft tall and of medium build with brown hair and eyes and a tattoo of the word “Rico” on his neck.

He has links across the city including Redcliff, Bedminster, Bishopsworth, Hengrove and also Longwell Green.

Pope was due to return to prison on Tuesday 20 June and we’ve been carrying out urgent enquiries to trace him.