Have you seen wanted prisoner Russell Pope?
He’s wanted having failed to return to HMP Leyhill following a release on temporary licence in Bristol.
Pope is a white man aged 37. He’s about 6ft tall and of medium build with brown hair and eyes and a tattoo of the word “Rico” on his neck.
He has links across the city including Redcliff, Bedminster, Bishopsworth, Hengrove and also Longwell Green.
Pope was due to return to prison on Tuesday 20 June and we’ve been carrying out urgent enquiries to trace him.
If you see Russell Pope please don’t approach him but call 999 immediately.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223145811, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.