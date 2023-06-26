TVs stolen during burglary in Bath
We’re trying to identify the man in these images in connection with a burglary at a property in Bath.
A man accessed a flat in Wells Road at around 5.30am on Monday 22 May and stole two TVs, carrying them out of the property in a large sack.
The man in the footage is described as white, in his thirties, between around 5ft 10ins/6ft 2ins, of slim build, with short brown hair and a large beard. He was wearing a navy jacket and has a tattoo behind his right ear.
If you recognise the man, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223119118, or complete our online appeals form.