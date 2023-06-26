TVs stolen during burglary in Bath

We’re trying to identify the man in these images in connection with a burglary at a property in Bath.

A man accessed a flat in Wells Road at around 5.30am on Monday 22 May and stole two TVs, carrying them out of the property in a large sack.

The man in the footage is described as white, in his thirties, between around 5ft 10ins/6ft 2ins, of slim build, with short brown hair and a large beard. He was wearing a navy jacket and has a tattoo behind his right ear.

If you recognise the man, please contact us.