Appeal after death of man, 19, in Bristol

Investigations continue following the death of a young man who was found with injuries on Grosvenor Road, St Paul’s, Bristol, just after 11pm on Friday 21 July.

He went to hospital by ambulance but sadly could not be saved. A forensic post-mortem examination on Saturday 22 July established the cause of death as knife wounds.

The formal identification process has not yet happened, but we believe the victim to be a 19-year-old man from St Paul’s. Our thoughts are with his family in their grief. Specially-trained family liaison officers are supporting them.

The murder investigation is being led by the specialist Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT).

Initial forensic investigations at the scene were completed and Grosvenor Road reopened on Saturday evening. Our officers would like to thank those residents and businesses who were affected by the policing presence for their patience and understanding.

A teenager arrested near the scene on Friday night has now been eliminated from the murder investigation.

He has been charged with an unrelated offence of possessing an offensive weapon and remains in custody ahead of a court appearance.

What happens next?

There will be an increased police presence in St Paul’s as the investigation continues. Our neighbourhood teams will be carrying out uniformed patrols as a contact point for the community.

We’re still in the early stages of our enquiries and are exploring all avenues of investigation. We still need any information the community can give.