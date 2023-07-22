Appeal after death of teenager in Bristol

We were called after a man was found with injuries on Grosvenor Road, St Paul’s, Bristol, just after 11pm on Friday 21 July.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance and, sadly, has died.

While no formal identification has taken place, he’s believed to be in his late teens and from Bristol.

His immediate family are aware and have our deepest sympathy. They will be supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

A man, also in his late teens, has been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

We’re very grateful to the community for their support to the officers who attended this tragic incident. There will be an increased police presence in the area while our enquiries continue and we’d encourage anyone with concerns to speak to our officers.

The investigation is at a very early stage and we’d ask anyone with information or footage which could help our enquiries to contact us.