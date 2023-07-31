Appeal after woman bitten by dog in Berrow

We are appealing for witnesses after a woman was bitten by a dog in Berrow.

Between 12.45-1pm on Tuesday 25 July, the victim was walking their dog along Coast Road, by the golf club, in Berrow.

Another dog walker, a woman with long, brown hair, was walking her dog when the dog bit the victim.

The dog was described as stocky, with long, fluffy ears.

The victim did not require hospital treatment for their injuries but were left with puncture wounds from the bite.

Officers are keen to speak with the other dog walker in order to seek a community resolution.

If you saw anything, or have any information which could aid their enquiries, please contact us.