Appeal after woman sexually assaulted in North Somerset
Detectives investigating the serious sexual assault of a woman in Blagdon are appealing for witnesses, information and footage.
The woman was assaulted by three men at around 9pm on Friday (21 July) in The Meads area, near to the tennis courts.
The offenders made off from the scene in a distinctive white Ford Fiesta which had a thick dark red stripe at the base of its doors.
Detective Sergeant Leanne Thomas, of Operation Bluestone, our dedicated team of specialist rape and serious sexual offence investigators, said: “We’ve referred the woman to specialist support services as she is understandably traumatised by what has happened.
“Specialist officers will continue to keep her updated while being sensitive to the ordeal she has suffered.
“We’re urgently carrying out a number of enquiries as part of our investigation, one of which is this public appeal.
“We’re particularly keen on speaking to a man who was walking his dog in the area around the time of the incident as we believe he may have disturbed the offenders. He may have information without realising it which could aid our inquiry.
“We’d also like to speak to anyone else who was in the area who saw or heard anything suspicious as well as anyone who recognises the description of the vehicle or who has CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage which could help us.”
DS Thomas added: “Incidents of this kind are extremely rare in North Somerset and in addition to carrying out a thorough investigation, we also have neighbourhood officers patrolling the area to provide reassurance to the local community.”
Victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent, can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website or call 0117 342 6999.
You can also visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.
If you feel unsafe in a public place you can report it via the StreetSafe tool. The tool helps to inform our approach to protecting women and girls and allows police and partners to target particular areas of concern.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223177626, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.