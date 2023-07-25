Appeal following attempted kidnapping in Yeovil

Officers are appealing for witnesses after an attempted kidnapping in Yeovil.

On Sunday 9 July at around 9.50pm, a woman was walking along Preston Road when she became aware of a silver Skoda SUV following her.

The car pulled up alongside her and a man grabbed her arm and tried to pull her into the car.

Thankfully, the victim was able to get away. She sustained scratches on her arm following the incident but did not require hospital treatment.

The offender is described as white, with dark features, in his mid to late 30s. He was wearing a black hat.

Officers would also like to speak to a man and woman who were walking a dog around Preston Park at the same time as the incident.

If you saw anything, or have any information which could aid our investigation, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223166077.