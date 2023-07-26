Appeal over electric motorbike riders spotted near murder scene

Two men arrested in connection with our ongoing murder investigation into the death of Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia, 19, in Bristol have now been released on conditional police bail.

Eddie, also known as EK, died in hospital from stab wounds following an incident in Grosvenor Road Triangle Park, St Pauls, Bristol, at about 11pm on Friday 21 July. His family are being supported by family liaison officers.

A 21-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday evening, 24 July, was released on conditional police bail while officers finalise checks on his alibi.

A second man, 19, who was arrested on Tuesday 25 July has been bailed following his arrest on suspicion of murder, but remains in custody pending a court appearance after being charged with an unrelated offence.

Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) are leading the enquiry.

“We have a dedicated team working to bring those responsible for Eddie’s death to justice but in a case like this we do need the community’s help. Even a small piece of information could be the missing link we need. “Eddie didn’t deserve to die as he did – no one does. The community is sending a clear message that knife crime has to stop and Eddie’s family don’t want anyone else to experience their pain. “Everyone is telling us how loved Eddie was and is – for Eddie’s sake, tell us what you know.” Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond

Detectives are especially keen to hear from anyone who was in Grosvenor Road or the park area between 10.30 and 11.30pm on Friday, or who saw two people in dark clothing riding an electric motorbike, like a Sur-Ron, in the area.