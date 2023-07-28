Appeal to identify man after necklace robbery

We are continuing to investigate a robbery that happened in Bristol earlier this month.

A necklace was stolen from a man during St Pauls Carnival on Saturday 1 July. It happened at about 5pm in Cairns Crescent, near to one of the stages.

The male offender grabbed the necklace the victim was wearing and pulled it off forcefully before making off.

The jewellery item is described as a gold Belcher necklace with circular links and held particular sentimental value.

We are issuing an image of a man we hope to identify and speak to in connection with our enquiries. He’s described as white, male, about 30-35, approximately 5ft 8ins, of large build and had short mousey brown hair. He was wearing a tight black T-shirt, black shorts and had a black and grey Armani cross-over bag.

We are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man or witnessed the incident.