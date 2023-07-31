Can you help us identify these two people?

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify these people in connection with a burglary in Stoke Gifford.

Officers would like to speak with this man and woman as we believe they have information which could aid our investigation.

The man is white, between 35-40 years old, of slim build, with stubble and short, dark hair. He is shown wearing a black hoodie, black joggers and black and white trainers.

The woman is white, also between 35-40 years old, of average build, with dark brown hair worn in a bun. She is shown wearing a black T-shirt, black joggers, black trainers and a long, grey puff jacket.

On Friday 19 May at around 10.30am, two unknown people broke into a property off the Stoke Gifford Bypass and stole a PlayStation, debit card and cash.

They then went on to use the card at the Filton Abbeywood Retail Park, in Abbeywood.

If you have any information, or can help us identify these people, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223116485.