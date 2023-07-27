Can you help us identify this man?

We are appealing for the public’s help following an altercation outside a hospital in Taunton.

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured as they believe he has information which could aid their inquiries.

He is white, thought to be in his 40s, wearing a cap, dark trousers and a checker-striped shirt.

Officers are investigating following an incident outside Musgrove Park Hospital on Saturday 24 June between 7-7.30am where staff witnessed an unknown man shouting aggressively before pushing a child.