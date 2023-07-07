CCTV appeal after man assaulted at Bath taxi rank

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man in connection with an assault investigation in Bath.

The man is described as white, between 40-50 years old, with short hair. He is shown wearing a blue T-shirt and blue shorts.

We believe he has information which could aid our inquiries into an incident at the taxi rank in Orange Grove, in Bath City Centre, on Tuesday 20 June.

At around 4am, an altercation took place at the taxi rank in which an alleged assault occurred.

If you were in the area and have any knowledge, or can help identify the man pictured, please call us.