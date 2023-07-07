CCTV appeal after man assaulted at Bath taxi rank
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man in connection with an assault investigation in Bath.
The man is described as white, between 40-50 years old, with short hair. He is shown wearing a blue T-shirt and blue shorts.
We believe he has information which could aid our inquiries into an incident at the taxi rank in Orange Grove, in Bath City Centre, on Tuesday 20 June.
At around 4am, an altercation took place at the taxi rank in which an alleged assault occurred.
If you were in the area and have any knowledge, or can help identify the man pictured, please call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223144946, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.