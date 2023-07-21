CCTV appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Bridgwater

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

Officers would like to speak with him as they believe he has information which could aid their inquiries into the incident which happened on Saturday 17 June.

The man pictured is white, around 5ft 8in tall, of average build with a goatee and brown hair.

He is seen wearing a black cap, black jumper, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

At around 3am on 17 June, the victim had been out with friends in Bridgwater when she met an unknown man.

While walking through Kings Square with him, the offender sexually assaulted her.

If you recognise the man pictured, or were in the area and recall seeing anything suspicious, please contact us.