CCTV appeal following burglary – Bristol

Officers investigating a burglary in which bank cards were among items stolen are keen to identify the man in these images.

A home in Stapleton Road, Bristol, was burgled between 2.30am and 6.20am on Wednesday 25 May 2023. A rucksack containing the bank cards as well as a games console, portable speakers, power bank, Samsung mobile phone and Lenovo laptop was taken.

An unsuccessful attempt was made to use the stolen bank cards at a garage on Easton Road the same morning.

The man in the images is wearing a black baseball cap and a light-coloured hooded jacket.

If you recognise him or have any information which could help this investigation, please contact us.