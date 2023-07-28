CCTV appeal following burglary – Bristol
Officers investigating a burglary in which bank cards were among items stolen are keen to identify the man in these images.
A home in Stapleton Road, Bristol, was burgled between 2.30am and 6.20am on Wednesday 25 May 2023. A rucksack containing the bank cards as well as a games console, portable speakers, power bank, Samsung mobile phone and Lenovo laptop was taken.
An unsuccessful attempt was made to use the stolen bank cards at a garage on Easton Road the same morning.
The man in the images is wearing a black baseball cap and a light-coloured hooded jacket.
If you recognise him or have any information which could help this investigation, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223121864, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.