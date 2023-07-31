CCTV footage released as part of GBH inquiry

We’re releasing CCTV footage of a man we need the public’s help to identify as part of an investigation into a GBH in South Gloucestershire.

A man in his 20s was chased onto the forecourt of a car wash on Two Mile Hill Road in Kingswood by a man who then punched, kicked and stabbed him several times.

The victim received treatment at Southmead Hospital following the incident.

He later described the offender as white, aged in his early 20s, of skinny build, with blonde hair.

Detective Constable Jamie Cunningham said: “The victim may have fully recovered from this attack but it has affected his confidence and we’re keen to catch the man responsible.

“We’ve been carrying out a number of enquiries since the incident took place last August Bank Holiday, including a forensic examination of the victim’s clothing.

“We’re now in a position to release CCTV of a man we want to speak to in connection with the attack.

“We appreciate the footage we’re releasing isn’t clear but we’re hoping someone might still recognise the man in it and tell us who he is.”