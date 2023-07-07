Child suffers minor injuries in fail to stop collision – North Petherton

We’re appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a collision in which a driver failed to stop at the scene.

Officers were called to Merino Way, in North Petherton, at around 4.30pm on Monday 26 June after a collision between a car and a six-year-old boy.

The dark-coloured saloon car left the scene before police arrived.

The victim sustained minor injuries, but did not require hospital treatment.

If you were in the area and have any information, or have any relevant footage, please contact us.