Footage of car which collided with Kingswood pub sought after man arrested

Detectives investigating an incident in which two pedestrians were injured when a car left a South Gloucestershire road and collided with a pub are appealing for footage of the vehicle.

The incident happened at about 1.20am today (Sunday 9 July) on Regent Street in Kingswood.

The driver of the car, a black Nissan Note, left the scene prior to police arrival along with two other people who were also in the vehicle.

A 32-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He was taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary to be checked over by medical professionals before being brought back to police custody where he remains.

The two pedestrians, both men, attended Southmead Minor Injuries Unit following the incident.

The car, which caused damage to The Kingswood Colliers pub, has been recovered.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident is asked to contact us.

Detectives are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who saw the car prior to the collision as well as anyone with dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage of it.