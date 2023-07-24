Man arrested in Bristol murder investigation

A man has been arrested in connection to an ongoing murder investigation following the death of a 19-year-old man.

The 21-year-old man was arrested in the Kingswood area this evening (Monday 24 July) as part of the investigation into the death of Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia.

Eddie, also known as EK, died in hospital following an incident on Grosvenor Road, St Pauls, just after 11pm on Friday 21 July.

Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team are leading the inquiry into what happened and specialist family liaison officers are providing support to Eddie’s family.

The investigation is ongoing and the man remains in custody.