Man arrested on suspicion of GBH following Hanham assault

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following an incident in Hanham, South Gloucestershire, on Friday (7 July).

A man in his 30s was punched to the floor on High Street at approximately 8.30pm.

The victim was taken to Southmead Hospital with a serious head injury. He remains in a critical condition.

The arrested man was interviewed by detectives yesterday evening before being released from custody on bail.

Enquiries into the incident, including a review of CCTV, are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has information which could help our investigation, is asked to contact us.