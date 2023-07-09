Man arrested on suspicion of GBH following Hanham assault
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following an incident in Hanham, South Gloucestershire, on Friday (7 July).
A man in his 30s was punched to the floor on High Street at approximately 8.30pm.
The victim was taken to Southmead Hospital with a serious head injury. He remains in a critical condition.
The arrested man was interviewed by detectives yesterday evening before being released from custody on bail.
Enquiries into the incident, including a review of CCTV, are ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has information which could help our investigation, is asked to contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223162515, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.