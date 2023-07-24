Man dies after collision in Bristol last month

A second person has died following a road traffic collision in the centre of Bristol last month.

Emergency services were called to a four-vehicle collision at the junction of Upper Maudlin Street and St Michael’s Hill at approximately 2.30pm on Tuesday 13 June.

It involved a red Toyota Aygo and a blue Hyundai Kona, both travelling down St Michael’s Hill, and a grey Audi Q5 and a grey Mercedes E220, both turning right off Upper Maudlin Street.

A woman, in her 80s, who was a passenger within the Toyota, died in hospital two days after the incident.

Over the weekend, sadly a man in his 90s, who was driver of the Toyota, died in the early hours of Saturday 22 July.

The man’s family are also being supported by a specially-trained officer and our sympathies go out to them. They have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.

Two women and a teenage boy from the Hyundai went to hospital with injuries not believed at the time to be either life-threatening or life-changing. The driver of the Audi and the driver and passenger in the Mercedes did not need immediate hospital treatment.

Enquiries into the collision have since been taken place and a number of witnesses spoken to. A file will now be prepared for the coroner.