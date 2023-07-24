Man jailed for over a decade for rape and arson offences

A 36-year-old man who raped his victim and set fire to her belongings has been jailed for 13 years.

Jamie Hardy, from the Upper Weston area of Bath, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 19 July after he was found guilty unanimously of oral rape, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, sexual assault and multiple assaults.

He had already pleaded guilty to arson at the start of his trial.

The court heard how Hardy assaulted his victim, torched her belongings and orally raped her.

The victim was left with serious bruising, including two black eyes.

In a personal statement, the victim said she ‘won’t ever be able to articulate’ the level of abuse she suffered.

She said she was ‘constantly reminded’ of what had happened and would actively avoid her family because of her injuries.

Along with his custodial sentence, the judge granted an indefinite restraining order and ordered Hardy to register as a sex offender for life. He was also barred from working with children and vulnerable adults.