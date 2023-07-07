Pair sentenced following investigation into burglary crime series

A couple has been sentenced following an investigation into a string of burglaries and knife-point robberies.

Josh James, of no fixed address, and Bobbie Reynolds, of Leinster Avenue, Bristol, were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 30 June after pleading guilty to several offences.

James, aged 33, was imprisoned for eight years after pleading guilty to 18 offences, including three counts of robbery, nine counts of burglary, one of aggravated burglary and one of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Reynolds, aged 30, who was given a two-year sentence suspended for two years, pleaded guilty to affray, being in possession of a bladed article, battery and four counts of burglary.

Along with her suspended sentence, Reynolds was ordered to carry out a 40-day rehabilitation requirement and to attend nine months of mental health treatment.

CCTV and body worn video of various incidents.

The offences relate to a crime series between 18 October 2022 and 19 March this year.

Operation Remedy, who specialise in dealing with burglary and crime series, led the investigation.

The first incident took place in October 2022. At around 6am, James was challenged by a member of staff for stealing from a shop in Marlborough Street, in Bristol.

The staff member, despite seeing Reynolds was in possession of a knife, bravely continued to challenged James and was able to take back the stolen goods from him. Thankfully, the member of staff was not injured in the incident.

James responded violently to this, took the knife from Reynolds and lunged at the victim before kicking the door numerous times and making off from the scene.

James’ criminality continued with several different incidents in January, February and March, including the robbery of a man on three separate occasions where he threatened him with a knife twice and assaulted him on the third occasion. The pair were known to each other.

He then committed a string of burglaries at a student accommodation block, on one occasion with Reynolds, and a block of business offices in Cannon Street, Bristol, where he made off with several high-value laptops.

The court also heard how on 11 March, James and Reynolds stole a bike and parcels from a block of flats in Lewins Mead, Bristol.

Five days later, James returned on his own to the same flats and raided the post room twice in 20 minutes, making off with several parcels in bags and suitcases (shown in the video above). He put a coat on the second occasion in a bid to hide his identity.

Reynolds was linked to three of the incidents – the shoplifting incident in October last year, the burglary from a student block in February and a burglary Lewins Mead burglary in March.