Property linked to drugs and antisocial behaviour subject of closure order

A three-month closure order has been granted after police worked with the local authority to respond to residents’ concerns about drug activity at a property in Avonmouth.

We submitted a Premise Closure Order to Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 25 July), after we collated evidence and reports of issues from the local community regarding a council-owned property in Pages Mead.

Over a period of time we received multiple reports regarding alleged drug dealing and antisocial behaviour. Concerns were also raised about people and vehicles coming and going at all times of the day and night, people shouting and banging on windows and doors, as well as violent behaviour.

An Antisocial Behaviour Contract was agreed between the police, tenant and Bristol City Council in January as an attempt to improve the situation, with one condition being a restriction on the number of visitors to the address.

However, due to breaches of the contract, police and the council agreed to seek a closure order. The property has been boarded up, following the magistrates’ decision.

Acting Inspector Richard Jones, of the Bristol North Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are pleased magistrates have granted this closure order, which should help improve the lives of the local community who have been adversely affected by antisocial behaviour and criminality associated with this property. “Nobody should feel intimidated or fearful in their own home and we’d like to thank the public who have made this order possible by reporting issues in their neighbourhood. Without them doing that, we may not have had sufficient evidence to obtain this order. “Whenever issues like this present themselves, we will work closely with partners – including the local authority – to seek a positive resolution. We’d encourage anybody who is experiencing antisocial behaviour in their community to report it to us.”

Details of how to report antisocial behaviour can be found on our website.