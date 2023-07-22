Wanted appeal for prisoner Connor Mitchell

Have you seen Connor Mitchell, 26?

He’s wanted after failing to return to HMP Leyhill open prison after release on temporary licence in Bristol on Friday 21 July.

Connor is described as a white man, 5ft 8ins tall, of “bulky” build with short dark hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a blue top, grey T-shirt, blue bottoms and white trainers and has a tattoo of a name on the right side of his neck and “smooth criminal” tattooed on his right arm.

Connor has links to Plymouth and Cardiff.

If you see him, please do not approach him but call 999 immediately.