Witnesses and footage sought after fatal collision in Frome

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision in Frome last night.

Emergency services were called to the A361 Frome Bypass at around 10.30pm yesterday (Tuesday 25 July) following reports of a serious collision between a VW Polo and an Audi RS6.

Sadly, two people from one of the cars were declared deceased at the scene. Our thoughts are with their family and a specially trained family liaison officer will support them during this difficult time.

One person from the second car was airlifted to hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

The road remains closed from Berkley Roundabout to the junction with the A362 Rodden Down while a thorough investigation is carried out. Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route and we thank them for their patience and understanding at this time.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or the moments leading up to it, who have yet to speak with police.

Anyone with any relevant footage including CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of the time around the collision should also contact us.

Officers are especially keen to speak with the driver of a white VW who was in the vicinity at the time of the collision, or anyone else who saw the two cars before 10.30pm.