Witnesses sought after power tools stolen – Bridgwater

We are appealing for witnesses after more than a dozen power tools were stolen from a construction site in Bridgwater.

Between 1pm on Sunday 16 July and 8am on Monday 17 July, a large number of battery-powered tools were taken from a locked storage container on a site off Bath Road.

Among the 18 stolen tools were Milwaukee hydraulic cutter, angle grinder, magnetic drill, impact gun, multi-chargers and Makita charging ports.

They also made off with a Rocky Mountain lime green bike.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who either saw or heard anything suspicious in the area, or alternatively have seen the items for sale.