Witnesses sought after power tools stolen – Bridgwater
We are appealing for witnesses after more than a dozen power tools were stolen from a construction site in Bridgwater.
Between 1pm on Sunday 16 July and 8am on Monday 17 July, a large number of battery-powered tools were taken from a locked storage container on a site off Bath Road.
Among the 18 stolen tools were Milwaukee hydraulic cutter, angle grinder, magnetic drill, impact gun, multi-chargers and Makita charging ports.
They also made off with a Rocky Mountain lime green bike.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who either saw or heard anything suspicious in the area, or alternatively have seen the items for sale.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223170588, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.