Witnesses to assault in car park sought

Did you witness an assault in a car park in Fishponds last month?

A parking enforcement officer was grabbed around the neck by an unknown male at Channons Hill Retail Park at about 7pm on Monday 26 June.

The suspect was described as male, mixed race, about 6ft tall and of large build. He had short black hair, which was thinning on top, and dark stubble. He was wearing a silver sleeveless top and grey shorts, and was in possession of a black shoulder bag and water bottle.

He was seen leaving the scene in a black Honda Civic.

The victim attended Bristol Royal Infirmary for treatment but has since been discharged.