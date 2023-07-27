Woman robbed of cash at city centre ATM

Did you witness a robbery on a woman in Bristol last week?

Enquiries are ongoing after a woman, who is in her 70s, was robbed of cash she was withdrawing from a ATM at a Sainsbury’s Local store in Broadmead. The incident happened at approximately 10.30am on Friday 21 July.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and show a man we wish to talk to in connection with the incident.

He is seen wearing a red top, grey hoodie, black jogging bottoms and on a silver bike.