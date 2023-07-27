Woman robbed of cash at city centre ATM
Did you witness a robbery on a woman in Bristol last week?
Enquiries are ongoing after a woman, who is in her 70s, was robbed of cash she was withdrawing from a ATM at a Sainsbury’s Local store in Broadmead. The incident happened at approximately 10.30am on Friday 21 July.
CCTV enquiries have been carried out and show a man we wish to talk to in connection with the incident.
He is seen wearing a red top, grey hoodie, black jogging bottoms and on a silver bike.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223174654, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.