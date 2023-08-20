£20k reward offered in renewed appeal to bring those who killed talented Bristol rapper to justice

*The following has been issued today by the Met Police. Please call them if you can help with their ongoing investigation – contact details are below.*

A year on from the murder of dad-to-be Takayo Nembhard at Notting Hill Carnival, a £20,000 reward is being offered for information that brings his attackers to justice.

The reward is being offered by independent charity Crimestoppers for anonymous information they receive that leads to a conviction. Crimestoppers take your information and pass it on to detectives whilst guaranteeing you stay totally anonymous.

It’s hoped this renewed appeal with a significant reward will encourage witnesses or anyone who can help to come forward.

Although several arrests have been made – the most recent last week – and enquires are ongoing, no one has yet been charged with Takayo’s murder. Officers will be at Notting Hill Carnival over the bank holiday weekend talking to visitors and making fresh appeals.

Detective Inspector Laura Semple, Specialist Crime at the Met Police, said: “It has been a year since Takayo died and his family remain devastated at his loss. His son, who was born in November, is growing up having never known his dad.

“Takayo was a talented rapper and singer from Bristol who had visited the carnival with his friends and sister. He had done nothing to provoke the attack that day.

“We still really need the help of anyone who has information to bring those responsible to justice. I hope the offer of this substantial reward from the charity Crimestoppers with the appeal to contact them anonymously will encourage people to do the right thing.”

Alexa Loukas, London Regional Manager at Crimestoppers, said: “Takayo was part of a loving and caring family. At the time of his murder, he and his girlfriend were expecting their first child together.

“There were many witnesses to the killing who could have vital information, but for whatever reason, have not yet come forward. Our charity, which is independent of the police, gives you the opportunity to pass on information about crime whilst staying completely anonymous.

“I know how hard it is to speak up, but you could make a difference. Every piece of information, no matter how small, is a step closer towards finding justice for Takayo.”

Takayo’s family said: “Almost a year on, our family are in disbelief and continued sadness that Takayo’s passing goes unpunished. We will never get over him but justice being served will help us to move on.”

Takayo, aged 21, sadly died in hospital after being stabbed at around 20:00hrs on Monday, 29 August 2022 in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover. A post-mortem examination showed he died from a stab wound to the right groin femoral artery.

A homicide investigation was launched and detectives have worked hard over the last year to examine CCTV and gather information to try to track down Takayo’s attackers.

There were several hundred people in the immediate area surrounding the murder and probably many witnesses. Detectives are still keen to hear from anyone with information, including anyone who was filming or photographing in the area at the time and may have captured relevant footage or images.

A dedicated appeal page has been set up where witnesses can upload photos and videos of the incident. It is simple to use and can be reached via this link Information can also be provided by calling the incident room directly on 020 7175 2206 to speak to an officer, by calling 101 and asking for the Met Police, or by tweeting @MetCC quoting 7478/29AUG. Anyone wishing to remain 100 per cent anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling freephone 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org. They never ask for your personal information and they do not track your device. To qualify for the reward, you must contact Crimestoppers directly. The reward is valid between 23 August and 23 November for information they exclusively receive and pass on that leads to conviction.

Five people have been arrested in connection with Takayo’s murder.

On Wednesday, 19 October a 23-year-old man [A] and an 18-year-old man [B] were arrested in Bristol on suspicion of murder.

A 20-year-old woman [C] was also arrested in Islington on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 17-year-old male [D] was arrested in Bristol on Saturday, 22 October on suspicion of the murder.

An 18-year-old man handed himself into police on Tuesday, 6 December after a CCTV image was circulated and was arrested on suspicion of murder.

All are released under investigation while our enquiries continue.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Shepherds Bush on Friday, 18 August on suspicion of murder and has been bailed until a date in mid-November.