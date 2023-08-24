Appeal after car damaged near Weston-super-Mare

We are appealing for witnesses to come forward who witnessed a group of teenagers damaging a car near Weston-super-Mare.

On Friday 11 August between 7-7.15pm, a group of teenagers were spotted in Queensway Shopping Centre, in Worle, acting suspiciously.

A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident but officers are keen to speak with witnesses to the offence and gain their statement.

If you were in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, please call us.