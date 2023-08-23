Appeal after fatal collision near Blagdon
We are appealing for the public’s help following a fatal collision near Blagdon last night (Tuesday 22 August).
Officers were called to the B3134 following a report of a serious collision between a motorcycle and a car just before 8.40pm.
Sadly, the motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, has died. His family have been notified and our thoughts are with them at this time. They are being offered support from a specially-trained family liaison officer.
The driver of the car sustained minor injuries and has received treatment for these.
If you were in the area at the time of the collision, or have any information or relevant footage which could aid our investigation and have yet to speak to an officer, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223203673, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.