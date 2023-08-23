Appeal after fatal collision near Blagdon

We are appealing for the public’s help following a fatal collision near Blagdon last night (Tuesday 22 August).

Officers were called to the B3134 following a report of a serious collision between a motorcycle and a car just before 8.40pm.

Sadly, the motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, has died. His family have been notified and our thoughts are with them at this time. They are being offered support from a specially-trained family liaison officer.

The driver of the car sustained minor injuries and has received treatment for these.

If you were in the area at the time of the collision, or have any information or relevant footage which could aid our investigation and have yet to speak to an officer, please contact us.