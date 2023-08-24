Appeal after fire destroys minibuses
We’re investigating after Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service reported a suspected arson at a Somerset Council vehicle compound in Taunton.
Officers were called at about 1.50am on Thursday 24 August to Silk Mills Lane, Taunton.
Seven council minibuses were burnt out in the incident.
There is no impact on the Park and Ride service which is running normally from the site.
If you were in the Silk Mills Lane area at around that time, please get in touch, especially if you have any dashcam or other footage which could help the investigation.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223204747, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.