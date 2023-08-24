Appeal after lorry drove dangerously through Yeovil

We are appealing for witnesses after a lorry was seen driving dangerously in Yeovil.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw a 7.5 tonne white lorry driving along the A303, Thorne Lane and Western Avenue areas of Yeovil and along the A37 between Yeovil and Ilchester.

The lorry was reportedly driving dangerously between 6.15-6.45am on Friday 18 August.

It collided with lamp posts, cones and mounted various curbs on its journey and had a damaged windscreen.

If you have any information, or witnessed any of the incidents, please call us.