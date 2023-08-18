Appeal after man injured in Fishponds

Investigations continue after a man was found with suspected stab wounds in Fishponds, Bristol, on Thursday afternoon, 17 August.

The man, in his 40s, remains in hospital being treated for injuries which are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

Police were notified of the incident at about 12.30pm on Thursday. Witnesses reported a man being stabbed in the Guinea Lane/Fishponds Road area at about midday and then leaving the scene.

Attending officers searched the area and located the injured man at about 1.50pm in Forest Avenue. They called an ambulance and attempted to administer first aid.

Early witness reports give a description of a suspect as a boy in his mid to late teens, of small build, wearing a black hoody and a mask, who made off from the scene on a private e-scooter.

House-to-house and other enquiries continue today, Friday 18 August.

At this stage in the investigation it seems this was a targeted attack with no evidence to suggest any wider threat to the community.

We want to hear from anyone with information, especially if you saw the incident or have any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage of the Guinea Lane/Fishponds Road area between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Thursday 17 August.